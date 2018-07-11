PHOTOS: 100 aircraft flypast in RAF centenary celebration

Last updated on: July 11, 2018 08:30 IST

Britain’s Royal Air Force on Tuesday celebrated its centenary in London with its biggest military display.

It was on April 1, 1918 that the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service merged to create the RAF -- the world's first independent air service.

Almost 100 planes representing the RAF over the years flew over The Mall following a parade by personnel.

The flypast marked the largest concentration of military aircraft in recent memory, including WWII planes.

The royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with thousands of supporters, to watch the display.

Here are some of the glimpses of the show.

Red, white and blue smoke streamed from the tails of the Red Arrows as they performed as part of the flypast. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RoyalAirForce/Twitter

A trio of F-35B Lightning II aircraft of 617 Squadron take part in the RAF100 parade and flypast over Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RoyalAirForce/Twitter

Royal Air Force Chinooks from RAF Odiham flew in the lead formation, along with Pumas from RAF Benson. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RoyalAirForce/Twitter

RAF personnel within the grounds of Buckingham Palace form the RAF100 sign. Photograph: Ministry of Defence/Getty Images

Typhoon aircraft forming RAF100 over the Mall and Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Kind courtesy@RoyalAirForce/Twitter

The Red Arrows fly past Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Kind courtesy@wabbey/Twitter

Vintage military aircraft perform a fly past over the Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Thousands of spectators turned out to watch the action. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RoyalAirForce/Twitter