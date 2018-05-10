rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Army prepares itself to fight in 'nuclear weapon environment'

PHOTOS: Army prepares itself to fight in 'nuclear weapon environment'

May 10, 2018 08:07 IST

Braving the soaring temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius and sand storms, the Indian Army's Jaipur-based South Western command conducted drills to fight in all the contingencies including nuclear weapon environment in Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Ranges during the exercise 'Vijay Prahar'.

The exercise which began on May 1, culminated on Wednesday, May 9.

 

Here are some of the glimpses of the 'Vijay Prahar'. All photographs: PTI Photos, @PIBJaipur/Twitter 

Since the last week of April, 25,000 troops of strike formation of the army's South Western Command were carrying out exercise with cutting-edge equipment and state-of-the-art force multipliers in the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges closes to Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

Considering the existing ground realities, the army was gradually gearing itself up to fight and win in a contaminated battlefield, including environment affected by nuclear weapons.

Fighting equipments including tanks, attack helicopters, drones and fighter aircraft were used in the month-long exercise. 

The concept of 'Air Cavalry' employing attack and weaponized helicopters have also been validated during the exercise, South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Cherish Mathson said.

Participating formations are now confident of continuing the offensive even after a tactical nuclear, chemical or biological attack by the adversary by modern CBRN capability, he said.

Army personnel try to control scaffolding structure as a chopper blows sand during the 'Vijay Prahar'.

With inputs from PTI

Tags: PTI Photos, Indian Army, South Western Army Commander Lt Gen, CBRN, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use