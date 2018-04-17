PHOTOS: The big guns on display at DefExpo

April 17, 2018 08:27 IST

The 10th edition of the Defence Expo was held in Chennai this year. The event saw more than 25 Indian and global companies participate.

Foreign players like Lockheed Martin and SAAB showcased their flagship fighter aircraft and Indian firms like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. had their own line-up of new products.

Take a look.

A foreign delegate explains features of latest weapons at a stall at the Defexpo2018 on the first day of the event in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

MS Dhoni with army personnel at the Defexpo2018 -- which ran from April 11 to April 14. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Various international companies were presenting their newest weapons at the expo. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

An Indian Arjun Mark II tank drives through sand during a display at the DefExpo 2018, in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Indian Air Force personnel conduct a live demonstration at the Defexpo2018, on the first day of the event. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Air Force choppers demonstrate acrobatics during the event. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Over 47 countries participated in the event -- all showing their military might. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Armed Force personnel stage a live demo in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of 10th edition of Indias Mega Defence Exhibition - DefExpo 2018, a biennial exhibition of weapons and military hardware, at Tiruvidandhai, on the outskirts of Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Indian Air Force's Sarang display team performs on the third day of the DefExpo 2018. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

A vsitor looks at an automatic rifles display at the event. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

The Arjun tank makes its presence felt at the event. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Hindustan Aeronautical Limited shows off its aircraft at the defence event. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter