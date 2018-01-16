On Day 3 of visit, Netanyahu visits Taj

January 16, 2018 15:22 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara on Tuesday visited the 17th century Mughal monument Taj Mahal.

Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister’s office said on Twitter.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

In view of the Israeli prime minister’s visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists.

The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

Netanyahu is scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the geo-political conference, ‘Raisina Dialogue’, in Delhi later on Tuesday.

Images: : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu pose for a picture during a visit to historic Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. Photographs: PTI Photo