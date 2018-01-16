rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » On Day 3 of visit, Netanyahu visits Taj

On Day 3 of visit, Netanyahu visits Taj

January 16, 2018 15:22 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara on Tuesday visited the 17th century Mughal monument Taj Mahal.

Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister’s office said on Twitter.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

 

In view of the Israeli prime minister’s visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists.

The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

Netanyahu is scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the geo-political conference, ‘Raisina Dialogue’, in Delhi later on Tuesday.

Images: : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu pose for a picture during a visit to historic Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. Photographs: PTI Photo

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Benjamin Netanyahu, Taj Mahal, Sara Netanyahu, PTI Photo, Kheria Airport
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use