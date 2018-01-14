Hugs and handshakes from Modi as Netanyahu begins India vist

January 14, 2018 15:26 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a six-day visit to India during which the two nations hope to deepen ties in trade and defence.

Netanyahu arrived on Sunday and his engagements began immediately.

Here’s a look at what the Israeli PM did on day 1 of his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put protocol aside and received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport in New Delhi. On Twitter, the PM wrote, ""Welcome to India, my friend PM @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations." Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Netanyahu's visit -- the first by an Israeli premier since Ariel Sharon in 2003 -- is seen as an effort to build on the decision taken last July to elevate ties to a "strategic partnership". Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The two leaders share a close rapport, which was very evident during Modi's visit to Israel back in July, last year. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The Israeli PM, along with his wife Sara, and Mod then made their way to Teen Murti Memorial to mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk, after the Israeli city of Haifa. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Netanyahu signs the visitor's book at the memorial, followed by PM Modi. Modi's inscription in the visitor's book reads: One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming spot as Teen Murti - Haifa Chowk, marks this historic occasion. In presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers. Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter