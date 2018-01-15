Grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, visit to Rajghat: Netanyahu on Day 2

Last updated on: January 15, 2018 15:11 IST

After having an eventful first day in India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun his second day of his six-day visit.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol and received his ‘friend’ Netanyahu at the airport following which they made their way to Teen Murti Chowk, which was officially renamed Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

The day ended with a private dinner between the two world leaders.

Here’s what Netanyahu is up to on his second day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, were granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of his delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All Photographs: MEA/Flickr

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that this is a dawn of a new era in friendship between India and Israel. "It began with PM Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm, it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me, my wife and the people of Israel. Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for our people," he added.

Following the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Netanyahus made their way to Rajghat and paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed the India-Israel relationship as a marriage made in heaven, saying that even though the Jewish state was disappointed by Indias vote at the United Nations against the Jerusalem issue, one negative vote will not affect the ties.

The Netanyahus being presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cyber security. Modi also invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production in the sector. India and Israel will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology and security, Modi said at a joint media event with Netanyahu.