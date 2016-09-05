PHOTOS: The famous Ganpatis of Mumbai

September 05, 2016 14:13 IST

The 10-day extravaganza is on in Mumbai as it hosts its most favourite deity. Rediff.com takes a look at the city’s rich and famous Ganpati mandals.

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati

The idol was first installed in Matunga by the Goud Saraswat Brahmin Samaj started the festival in 1955 with the sole aim of uniting the community in Mumbai.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Chinchpokli

Established in 1920, it is one of the oldest sarvajanik mandals in the city. This Ganesha, one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the city, is installed in the south Mumbai neigbourhood.

Ganesh Galli

The 22-foot idol installed at Ganesh Galli in Parel is popularly known as Mumbaicha Raja (the king of Mumbai). It is only a few lanes away from the popular Lalbaugcha Raja and is one of the most visited mandals in the city.

Ganesh Galli mandal has built a replica of the famous Khandoba temple of Jejuri, Pune this year.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Parel

The Lalbaugcha Raja is undoubtedly Mumbai’s most popular Ganesh mandal. Situated in central Mumbai’s Lalbaug market area, the pandal was founded on September 12, 1934.

Since then, the mandal is thronged with visitors throughout the 10 days of the festival