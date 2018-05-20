Fun, frolic and fireworks at Harry-Meghan's wedding

May 20, 2018 11:17 IST

After having one of the most fabulous weddings, with modern touches, Prince Harry and Meghan -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- danced the night away at their second wedding reception at Frogmore House.

A-list celebrities partied the night away with the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex's - with the newlyweds as determined as ever to do things their own way. Photograph: Steve Parsons/Reuters

For the second reception at Frogmore House, the couple changed their attire -- more suitable for a party. Meghan changed from a Givenchy gown into a bespoke gown designed by Stella McCartney. Meghan's lily white gown featured a high neck and is made of silk crepe. She paired the dress with silky satin heels by Aquazzura, a luxury Italian shoe label. They feature a nude mesh with baby blue soles. Her hair was styled for the second reception by George Northwood, a London-based stylist. Harry also changed his outfit, appearing in traditional black tie rather than the military dress he wore for the earlier ceremony. Photograph: Steve Parsons/Reuters

The couple drove off to their reception in a blue Jaguar with the licence plate E190518 -- their wedding date. Photograph:Steve Parsons/Reuters

The second reception for the couple was hosted by Prince Charles and had 200 guests in attendance -- including Meghan's closest friends Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and George and Amal Clooney. Photograph:Steve Parsons/Reuters

Meghan paid homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing a large aquamarine ring which belonged to Harry's mom. Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine stunner to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997. The jewel is part of a set — the other piece is an aquamarine bracelet, where it’s connected by five strands of pearls. She wore both to a gala dinner in Australia in 1996. Photograph: Steve Parsons/Reuters

"I'm so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It had truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning royal day," McCartney said in a statement. Photograph: Steve Parsons/Reuters

Earlier, Harry and Meghan's big day couldn't have been more different than royal weddings of the past, especially because the prince was visibly emotional throughout -- and guests suggested it was the most diverse major event in the Queen's 66-year reign with heavy influences from the US and Meghan's mixed-race background. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Tennis ace Serena Williams, who was in attendance for the wedding, posed after changing from her salmon pink Versace dress into a bold and graphic floral Valentino, complete with a Bulgari necklace and long braids. Photograph: Serena Williams/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra opted for an embellished off-the-shoulder gown from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. The former star of Quantico, who was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Dior purse. Photograph: Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

We can't fault her for this beautiful gown, can we? Photograph: Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram