2 dead in French supermarket hostage situation

March 23, 2018 18:30 IST

At least two people were feared dead after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State fired shots in a hostage-taking at a supermarket in southwest France on Friday, police said.

According to the media reports, a gunman has taken hostages in a supermarket while one policeman was shot in a separate incident near the town.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a police officer was injured in a shooting and hostage-taking at the supermarket and the incident appears to be a “terrorist act”.

Police special forces have rushed to the Super U shop in Trèbes, near Carcassonne, 91km south-east of Toulouse. Counter-terror officers are investigating, Reuters reported.