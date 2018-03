March 23, 2018 18:04 IST

Two persons were feared dead in the hostage-taking incident in a supermarket in the south-western France town of Trebes, a security source said on Friday.

The hostage-taker, who has claimed allegiance to the Islamic State, had earlier shot at a police officer.

French prosecutors say they are treating the hostage-taking as terror incident.

Here's a look back at some of the deadly attacks on French targets.

