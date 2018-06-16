PHOTOS: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations around the world

June 16, 2018 17:42 IST

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of holy month of Ramzan, on Saturday with joy and religious fervour.

Muslims poured into open prayer grounds and mosques to offer morning prayers to mark the end of the month-long fasting.

Here are glimpses of the celebrations!

IMAGE: Muslims offer namaz at the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Muslims offer namaz at Taj Mahal, one of the seven Wonders of the World, in Agra. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People take selfie as they attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: Sri Lankan Muslims embrace each other after morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Muslim devotees offer prayers in Aligarh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People visit the 'Valley of Peace' cemetery during Eid al-Fitr in Najaf, Iraq. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

IMAGE: Muslim devotees offer prayers at Moti Masjid in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo