Eid recipes: Mutton Kuzhambu, Mutton Varuval, Seviyan

June 16, 2018 10:01 IST

Food blogger Rajiyashree Balaji of Shree's Cuisine shared these traditional Eid recipes.

Nellai Mutton Kuzhambu

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shree's Cuisine

This recipe was handed over to me by my mom and is one of the most amazing recipes I have learnt from her.

In Nellai cuisine, a lot of coconut and cumin seeds are used.

This recipe is no exception however the flavours are well balanced and not overpowered by coconut.

Serves : 4

Prep Time : 15 minutes

Cooking Time : 40-45 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 kg mutton, with bone

3 tbsp gingelly oil

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp cumin seeds

A few curry leaves

45-50 shallots, chopped or 2 medium sized onions, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

3 tbsp red chilli powder

3 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

For grinding

1/2 cup coconut

2 tsp cumin seeds

Method

Grind the coconut and cumin seeds into a smooth paste. Keep aside.

Wash the meat with 1 tsp turmeric powder and water. Drain and keep aside.

In a pressure cooker heat gingelly oil.

Add pepper, cumin seeds and curry leaves. When it sizzles, add the chopped onions and fry till light brown in colour.

Add ginger-garlic paste. Fry over a medium flame for a few minutes till a fine aroma arises.

Lower the flame and add the washed meat.

Add all the masala powders and salt. Fry over a low flame for 5 minutes.

Add the ground paste and mix well.

Add sufficient water and pressure cook for 7-8 whistles or till the meat is cooked well.

Serve hot with rice.

Mutton Chukka Varuval

Chukka is one of the most popular meat dish in South India, especially Tamil Nadu.

Succulent and juicy mutton pieces cooked in a simple spice mix into a fry gives it a heavenly flavour.

This recipe is popular in Tirunelveli district. It is generally served with rice or parotta.

It is definitely not for the calorie conscious!

Ingredients

1/2 kg mutton

3 tbsp gingelly oil

150 gm shallots (chopped)

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2 dried red chillies

A few curry leaves

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

Pepper powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp ghee

1/4 cup coconut (grind to a smooth paste)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Method

Wash the mutton with turmeric powder and water. Drain and keep aside.

In a pressure cooker, heat oil and add pepper, cumin seeds, dried red chillies and curry leaves. Fry for a few seconds.

Add the shallots and fry till light brown in colour.

Add the mutton and mix well. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste and salt.

Fry over a medium flame for 5 minutes.

Add ground coconut and mix well. Add 3/4 cups water and mix.

Pressure cook for 7-8 whistles or till the meat is cooked.

Once the pressure drops, put the cooker back on fire over a high flame. If there is any water left , cover and cook till it evaporates.

Once all the water evaporates, add ghee, cumin powder and pepper powder. Mix well

Cook over a high flame for 5 minutes, stirring continuously.

All the oil content will ooze out.

Switch off the flame.

Serve hot with rice or parotta.

Seviyan

This is a traditional sweet made on Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan) prepared with vermicelli.

It is similar to vermicelli kheer but is quite thick in consistency.

A special variety of vermicelli, which is very thin, is used to prepare this sweet. However, it can also prepared using the normal variety.

Serves : 4

Prep Time : 5 minutes

Cooking Time : 10 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup roasted vermicelli

1.5 cups milk

1 tsp ghee

Saffron, a generous pinch

Slivered almonds, a few

A few saltless pitachios (cut lengthwise)

200 gm condensed milk

Method

In a heavy bottomed pan, heat ghee and roast the vermicelli till golden brown in colour.

Add slivered almonds and pistachios. Fry for few seconds.

Add milk and saffron.

Mix well and break any lumps that may form.

Simmer and cook till it's well cooked and all the milk is absorbed by the vermicelli.

Add condensed milk and mix well.

Simmer for another minute.

Serve warm or chilled.

MORE RECIPES AND FOOD STORIES HERE!