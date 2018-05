May 30, 2018 13:11 IST

We asked you, dear readers to share your Ramzan food pics.

This is what food blogger Vishaka Rautela shared. You can share your #RamzanPics here too!

Care for some chicken baida roti? Vishaka took these pics during her Ramzan outing to Mosque Road in Bangalore. All photographer: Courtesy Vishaka Rautela

Lip-smacking kandi chicken and country chicken .

You can't say no to a delicious bowl of mutton haleem!

Here's how the haleem is prepared .

Some more kandi chicken, but this time it is with chicken spring rolls .

Pick and choose which kebab you want!

Send your Ramzan pics to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Ramzan Food).

Don't forget to mention where you've shot the photograph and a little write-up describing the food you ate.

We will publish the best ones right here! You can share your #RamzanPics here too!