Don't blush! It's 'No Pants' day on the subway

Last updated on: January 09, 2017 11:02 IST

Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world on Sunday got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear, as a part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Here are some glimpses of the madcap event.

Don't look twice! No, you are not seeing wrong. These people are in their underwear on the subway. Talk about a fashion fail! Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

The event began as a madcap idea by a handful of people on New York City's mass transit system in 2002 has grown into an international celebration of silliness. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

The event is held across the world in different countries such as Germany, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and the USA. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Bemused passengers awkwardly averted their gaze as hundreds of commuters stripped down to their underwear for the bizarre annual tradition. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters



There are some 9,000-10,000 people who take part each year in the global good-willed stunt. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Organisers urged commuters not to wear anything 'overly close fitting' so nobody is upset. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters