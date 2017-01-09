rediff.com

The coolest drone photos of 2016

Last updated on: January 09, 2017 12:51 IST

If we needed proof that camera + altitude = magic, these incredible photos shot using drones should do the trick.

The drone photography community Dronestagram  released a collection of their favourite drone photography of the year

(Please click on the image for high-resolution photos)

Captured on a GoPro attached to a DJI Phanton 2 drone, Max Seigal’s picture of a rock climber in Moab, Utah, United States was awarded the first prize at the 2016 International Drone Photography Contest (Sport Adventure category).
Photograph: Max Seigal/Dronestagram

Swathed in fog, the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Umbria, Italy, looks beautiful as the setting sun bathes its towers in light. This photograph was also the winner of the 2016 International Drone Photography Contest (Travel category).
Photograph: Francesco Cattuto/Dronestagram

A herd of sheep dot the colourful landscape in Romania. The photograph also won the second prize in the nature wildlife category.
Photograph: Szabolcs Ignacz/Dronestagram

Long shadows are cast as a caravan of camels walks along CableBeach, West Australia, at sunset.
Photograph: Todd Kennedy/Dronestagram

She’s about to erupt! The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on Reunion Island.
Photograph: Jonathan Payet/Dronestagram

Rhythmic patterns of umbrellas and beds during summer on the Playa de Amadores in Gran Canaria.
Photograph: Karolis Janulis/Dronestagram

The huge bronze Ushiku Daibutsu statue looks out over the verdant landscape of the Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.
Photograph: Christian Liechti/Dronestagram

By chance, a drone catches a bird mid-flight over the paradise of French Polynesian beaches.
Photograph: Actua Drone/Dronestagram

Here’s a stunning image of the Bogota forest in Romania – the land of Dracula! 
Photograph: Calin-Andrei Stan/Dronestagram

Shaded by palm trees, pedestrians make their way along the striking graphic pavements of Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro.
Photograph: Ulysses Padilha/Dronestagram

Surrounded by moving palm trees, a couple lie together in a clearing on Huahine island, French Polynesia.
Photograph: Helene Havard/Dronestagram

The low sun creates long shadows, and impressive patterns, across the ridges of the sand on this Polish beach.
Photograph: Dron Expert/Dronestagram

It’s one of the most famous tourist spots, but this is the Niagara Falls like no one has seen before!
Photograph: Ryan Jones/Dronestagram

This farmer based in Guntur, India is a lonely speck in this field of red chillies! Hot, isn’t it?
Photograph: Aurobird/Dronestagram

A drone gets up close and personal with a wind turbine worker in Alberta, Canada for this daring shot.
Photograph: Aero Retina Optics/Dronestagram

This colourful lavender harvest was shot in Provence, France.
Photograph: Jerome Courtial/Dronestagram

An idyllic view of the brightly-coloured buildings of the Italian seaside town of Vernazza.
Photograph: Jerome Courtial/Dronestagram

A drone captured this snorkeler following a Manta Ray off the Yasawa Islands of Fiji.
Photograph: Droneworks NZ/Dronestagram

 
