Tanks and missiles enter Parliament complex

Last updated on: August 01, 2016 23:22 IST

In a unique move, the country's defence assets like Main Battle Tank Arjun and BramHos missile will be on display in Parliament complex on Wednesday to make the MPs aware about the country's defence preparedness.

The Defence Reasearch and Development Organsiation is attempting to give India's lawmakers 'a first-hand account of huge work undertaken by the agency'.

A 3-day long exhibition, to be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 3, will display numerous state-of-the-art defence technologies, products and systems developed by the DRDO.

Among the systems on display would be the BrahMos missile, the Arjun main battle tank, airborne early warning and control system, the multi-barrel rocket launcher Pinaka, a remotely-operated vehicle, a NBC recce vehicle, a wheeled armoured platform, the laser ordnance disposal system, the Varunastra torpedo, the Mobile Automatic Robotic System and various type of radars.

During the exhibition, the DRDO will also organise a virtual reality display of the Main Battle Tank Arjun, BrahMos missile and the Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas.

The defence ministry recently cleared acquisition of weapons and systems worth over Rs 2 lakh crore designed and developed by the DRDO.

Images: Weapons systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization, on display at Parliament House to mark the completion of 70 years of independence. Photographs: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo