Military parades Trump might want to copy

February 08, 2018 08:26 IST

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to plan a grand parade this year to show “appreciation” for the armed forces, an unusual move aimed at showcasing the might of the world’s most powerful military.

Such an idea first came to Trump when he attended France's Bastille Day celebrations last year.

As US now starts planning such a parade, we look at how other countries do it.

France

Trump’s inspiration for a parade in US comes after what he described as ‘one of the greatest parades’ in Paris for Bastille Day. Each year since 1880, soldiers march down the Champs-Elysées from l'Arc de Triomphe to Place de la Concorde where the President of the French Republic, his government and foreign ambassadors to France stand. It is also one of the oldest regular military parades in the world.

Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

India

India shows off its military might at a grand parade down the Rajpath on January 26 each year. This year, the ten leaders of the ASEAN nations were the chief guests at the parade.

Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Russia

Each year, Russia demonstrates its military capabilities in Moscow during an event celebrating Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

In 2015, Moscow hosted its biggest ever military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, with around 16,000 soldiers, 200 armoured vehicles and 150 aircraft taking part.

Photograph: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool/Reuters

North Korea

North Korea regularly stages huge military parades in Pyongyang, where it has shown off its ballistic missiles as a claim of international prestige and influence. Last year, the authoritarian regime used the occasion to reveal new long-range and submarine-launched missiles.

Parades are typically organised to commemorate key dates on the North Korean calendar, and last year’s parade marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, who founded the state’s totalitarian system and Juche ideology.

Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

China

China also regularly seeks to show off its military might and parades have become more common since Xi Jinping became president in 2012.

As part of the celebrations to mark the 90th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army last July, Xi inspected 12,000 troops along with tanks and missile launchers. More than 100 fighter jets flew overhead and almost 600 types of heavy weaponry were put on display.

Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

Thailand

Thai Royal Guards march to celebrate the birthday of King Bhumibol. The revered king, reigning since 9 June 1946 was at the time of his death (October 2016), the world's longest-reigning head of state, the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history and the longest-reigning monarch having reigned only as an adult, reigning for 70 years, 126 days.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Italy

Festa della Repubblica is the Italian National Day and Republic Day, which is celebrated on 2 June each year. To commemorate it, a grand military parade is held in central Rome, presided over by the President of the Italian Republic in his role as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Prime Minister, formally known as the President of the Council of Ministers, and other high officers of state also attend.

Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

Sri Lanka

A lavish military parade is held each year on February 4 in Colombo to mark the nation’s Independence Day.

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters