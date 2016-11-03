ONLY 1 lakh veterans facing pension issues, says Parrikar

November 03, 2016 15:49 IST

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on thursday said only one lakh ex-servicemen were facing problem in getting pension as per One Rank One Pension scheme and it will be resolved within two months.

"Only one lakh ex-servicemen (out of over 20 lakh) are not getting pension as per OROP scheme due to some technical difficulty or documentation problems. We will resolve these problems in coming two months," he said addressing army veterans in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The defence minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Dalbir Singh, was here to pay homage to Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra awardee of independent India, and other soldiers who laid down their lives while pushing back an offensive by Pakistani raiders to control Srinagar Airport in 1947.

Parrikar said the government is sensitive to OROP issue as it was not implemented for the past 43 years.

"We did it. Every year Rs 7,500 crore (will be incurred) and Rs 11,000 crore arrears have been paid. There has been 23 to 24 per cent average increase in pension," he added. After interacting and listening to the problems of the ex-servicemen, Parikkar assure them that their grievances would be resolved.

"Whatever (problems) has been conveyed to me today will be resolved by the time I come again. Today, I was given 10 minutes for an interaction with you but I extended it to 40 minutes. Next time, I will spend half a day with you," he said, adding he will make all efforts to resolve the problmes of the ex-servicemen.

"Several of these (problems) will be resolved at the local level. I know that the reservation (benefits) and facilities of the state government have not been fully extended to you.

"I will seek a report from the state government on this issue. The facilities of central government will also be extended to you. I will look into it. I will find solution to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) problem also," he said.