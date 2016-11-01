Army kills 2 Pak soldiers after heavy shelling claims 8 lives

Last updated on: November 02, 2016 08:16 IST

In an escalation on the border, eight people, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas, inviting strong retaliation by Indian forces who killed two Pakistani soldiers and destroyed their 14 posts.

The injured included an 18-month-old girl.

In view of increased shelling and firing by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered closure of all the 400 schools along the International Border and Line of Control in the Jammu region.

With cross-border firing escalating, Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at a meeting in Delhi which was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag and other top officials.

“Five people died and eight others were injured in the Pakistani shelling in Ramgarh sector of Samba district today,”Deputy Commissioner of Samba Sheetal Nanda said.

One person died due to shock during shelling in the same area, raising the toll of those killed in the area to six, she said.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Ravinder Kour of Jerda village, 7-year-old Rishap, 5-year-old Abhi, 29-year-old Anju Devi, 60-year-old Meeru Ram of Rangoor village and 32-year-old Swaran Singh of Govindgarh.

The injured have been identified as 45-year-old Ashok Kumar, 30-year-old Rakesh Kumar, 13-year-old Muskaan, 50-year-old Kamli, one-and-a-half year-old Pari, 29-year-old Sushma of Rangoor Camp village and 28-year-old Kapil Dev and 15-year-old Anjna Verma of Nanga village.

Pari, along with Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Muskaan, Kamli and Kapil Dev have been shifted to GovernmentMedicalCollege hospital in Jammu for treatment.

Along the LoC, two women Sultan Begum and Maqbool Begum were killed in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops in Panjgrian border hamlet in Manjakote belt of Rajouri district, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shabir Ahmed Bhat said.

He said that three people (army porters) suffered injuries in the shelling by Pakistani troops in Noushera sector of the district and they have been hospitalised.

At 07.10 on Tuesday, three mortar shells landed in border village of Pindi in Arnia sector of Jammu district and injured four people, he said.

Two women Robiya Kouser, 28, and Tasveer Bi, 24, were injured in Pakistani shelling in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Monday evening and have been hospitalised, police said.

Army sources said that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing along LoC opposite to Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

Pareek said Border Security Forces destroyed 14 posts of Pakistani Rangers in retaliatory action.

“BSF gave a calibrated retaliation on IB in response to unprovoked firing and shelling of Pakistan Rangers in area of Ramgarh and Arnia Sectors since morning,” the DIG said.

“Since morning, BSF targeted Pakistan Rangers’ posts across IB in the same sector and caused heavy damage to 14 Pakistani posts,” he said.

Pakistani Rangers started firing with small arms, followed by mortar shelling at one place and spread it to 4-5 places in Ramgarh and Arnia sectors of Samba and Jammu district from 06.30, BSF DIG said.

Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naushera and Balakote sectors of Rajouri district from 0530 and 0900 hours respectively using small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm mortars and 120 mm, Defence PRO said.

Over 400 schools have been closed along IB and LOC – 62 in Kathua, 45 in Samba, 174 in Jammu, 30 in Rajouri and 84 in Poonch districts in wake of further escalation in firing and shelling from Pak troops, officials said.