Parrikar visits Uri, reviews troop preparedness

November 02, 2016 21:20 IST

Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar on Wednesday arrived in Uri during his two-day visit to Kashmir where army officials briefed him about the situation along the Line of Control.

This was Parrikar's first visit after the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control in retaliation to fidayeen attack on Brigade headquarter at Uri in which 19 soldiers were killed and about 20 others were injured on September 18. Four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

Indian Army chief General Dalbir Singh and other senior army commanders accompanied the defence minister during his visit to the LoC and the Brigade headquarters in Uri garrison town. Army officials briefed him on the situation along the Line of Control arising due to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

He also reviewed the preparedness of the troops who are defending the country's borders under extremely difficult weather and terrain.

The defence minister will on Thursday join senior army officers and other ranks in paying tribute to the country's first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath on his 69th death anniversary near Srinagar Airport in Budgam district, the official said.

Major Somnath, the first recipient of India's highest military honour, was awarded the medal posthumously for his bravery in the Kashmir operations in November 1947. He laid down his life while evicting Pakistani raiders from Srinagar Airport during the war with Pakistan in 1947-48 in Kashmir. He belonged to the 4th Kumaon Regiment.

Parrikar's visit comes at a time when India has been responding in equal measure to heavy shelling by Pakistan forces.



Images: Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar interacts with army soldiers at the Uri Brigade camp, which was attacked by terrorists last month. Photographs: Umar Ganie