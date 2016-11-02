Pakistani forces deliberately targeting civilians: BSF

November 02, 2016 18:14 IST

The Border Security Force on Wednesday said Pakistan's border guarding force was deliberately targeting civilian areas and its Army directly supporting the troops in the shelling on these areas and Indian posts along the International Border.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of BSF D K Upadhyay said Pakistan Army is giving full support to Pakistan Rangers, which have violated ceasefire "countless" times in recent past.

"Pakistani forces are firing heavy mortars deliberately towards Indian civilian areas. BSF never fires towards any Pakistani civilian area. We fire only towards military bunkers from where Pakistani forces fire. We have inflicted heavy damage on 14 Pakistani bunkers," he said.

However, he ruled out use of artillery by Pakistan troops in shelling on Indian areas.

"There is no proof of artillery being used by the Pakistani forces", the Border Security Force IG said.

Upadhyay said Pakistan has violated the "human rights and international norms," by targeting civilian areas.

The BSF has foiled 5 infiltration bids along IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district since October 20-21 night.

"Since the forced infiltration was foiled on the intervening night of October 20 and 21, five infiltration bids have been foiled and a total of 14 infiltration bids were foiled this year... out of them, three bids have been made close to Diwali night", he said.

But Pakistan is continuously making efforts to help the terrorists to enter into Indian side, the IG said adding "BSF is fully prepared to give a befitting reply to any such attempt".

Upadhyay said if there was any civilian casualty in the Pakistani side, it was because the civilian population live very close to the military bunkers that might have resulted in "collateral" damage.

He also showed images of BSF's firing which targeted only military bunkers in Pakistan.

In an escalation on the tension along border, eight people, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas in Jammu region inviting strong retaliation by Indian forces who killed two Pakistani soldiers and destroyed their 14 posts.

In view of increased shelling and firing by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered closure of all the 400 schools along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control.

With cross-border firing escalating, Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at a meeting in Delhi which was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar,

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag and other top officials.

Tension along the IB and LoC escalated since the surgical strikes by army targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on September 29.

Image: BSF Inspector General D K Upadhyay addressing a media interaction at BSF's Paloura Camp in Jammu on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo