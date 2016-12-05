Jayalalithaa's condition critical; Apollo doctors trying their 'very best'

Last updated on: December 05, 2016 10:48 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said to be critical after suffering a cardiac arrest, on Monday continued to remain under close watch of an expert team of doctors at the Apollo Hospitals where she has been undergoing treatment for more than two months.

Doctors were closely monitoring the condition of Jayalalithaa and trying their "very best", the hospital said early Monday, hours after she suffered the cardiac arrest.

68-year-old Jayalalithaa has been put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a heart assist device, and was under the watch of experts, including cardiologists.

What's extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO? The ECMO machine is similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used in open-heart surgery. It pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. When you are connected to an ECMO, blood flows through tubing to an artificial lung in the machine that adds oxygen and takes out carbon dioxide; then the blood is warmed to body temperature and pumped back into your body. Being placed on ECMO requires a surgical procedure, but it is usually done in a patient's room. The patient is sedated and given pain medication and an anti-coagulant to minimize blood clotting. A surgeon, assisted by an operating room team, inserts the ECMO catheters into either an artery or veins. An x-ray is then taken to ensure the tubes are in the right place. Usually a patient on the ECMO pump will also be on a ventilator, which helps the lungs to heal. Discontinuing ECMO requires a surgical procedure to remove the tubes. Multiple tests are usually done prior to the discontinuation of ECMO therapy to confirm that the patient's heart and lungs are ready. Information Courtesy: University of California San Francisco

A large number of AIADMK cadres, including women, anxiously stayed put outside the hospital, which has been covered in a thick blanket of security. Worried party supporters continued to pray for her recovery.

State Director General of Police T K Rajendran on Sunday asked all police personnel to remain on duty from today "until further orders".

"They should report in full uniform with their vehicles for law and order bandobust duty until further orders," he said.

Central Reserve Police Force teams have been put on high alert.

The Centre has dispatched a team of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Science to Apollo Hospital.

"We are in constant touch with Apollo and Tamil Nadu government. They had requested a team of doctors from AIIMS. We have sent a team of specialists from AIIMS Dr Khilani, Dr Trikha, Dr Narang and Dr Talwar. We hope that doctors from AIIMS and Apollo will be able to help in her recovery. We pray to God that she regains her health," Health Minister J P Nadda said.

The team of AIIMS doctors include pulmonologist Dr GC Khilnani, anaesthetist Dr Anjan Trikha, cardiac surgeon Dr Sachin Talwar and cardiologist Dr Rajiv Narang.

Announcing the sudden deterioration in health, a statement by Chief Operating Officer and head of transformation of Apollo Hospitals Dr Subbaiah Viswanathan last night said, "she is being treated and monitored by a team of experts, including cardiologists, pulmonologist and critical care specialists."

Following the development, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, airdashed to the city from Mumbai and visited Apollo Hospitals on Sunday night.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who arrived in Chennai on Monday morning, said all Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished for a complete recovery of Jayalalithaa and they were praying for her.

He expressed confidence that Jayalalithaa will soon recover and resume official duties.

AIADMK ministers, who stayed put at the hospital since Sunday, left in the morning. They did not talk to the waiting media persons.

Party workers, who had gathered in large numbers outside the hospital after news of her cardiac arrest broke, braved midnight rains and continued to wait outside, praying for the recovery of 'Amma' (mother), as she is fondly called by her supporters.

Actor and party supporter, 'Gundu' Kalyanam, said the party workers had faith in the divine power and expressed confidence that Jayalalithaa would recover.

President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK leader M Karunanidhi, his son and opposition leader K Stalin, Union Ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers and a host of leaders have expressed concern over Jayalalithaa's health condition and wished her speedy recovery.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, and later treated for infection and respiratory problem.