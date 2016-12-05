'Long live Amma': Supporters pray outside Apollo hospital

Last updated on: December 05, 2016 10:30 IST

Large number of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supporters have been waiting anxiously outside the Apollo Hospital in Chennai since Sunday night for information on ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalaithaa who suffered a cardiac arrest after days of showing improvement.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com

Heavy police deployment has been made in and around the hospital where 68-year-old Jayalalithaa has been undergoing treatment since September 22.

As news about the setback in Jayalalithaa's health spread, AIADMK workers, including a large number of women, started gathering at the hospital.

Police personnel were seen controlling the stream of people to prevent any untoward incident even as they blocked the main road leading to the hospital.

Barricades were set up in the vicinity of the hospital and police presence could be seen in arterial roads near the hospital. Television channels are reporting that vehicular movement has been restricted in Chennai.

Photograph: ANI

Many women, who gathered near the main gate of the hospital, could be seen praying fervently for the well-being of their "Amma" (mother), as she is fondly known among her supporters.

"I only hope to hear a good news about Amma's health. Right now, we are very tensed. I got the news about her heart attack one hour back and just arrived here," an AIADMK cadre said.

Some of the women held photographs of Jayalalithaa and raised slogans "Amma vaazhga, Puratchi thalaivi vaazhga!! (Long live Amma, Long live revolutionary leader)."

"Amma is our Rani of Jhansi. She has achieved what others cannot. We are all praying for her speedy recovery," said another supporter.

Photograph: ANI

Jayalalithaa is now on special support systems for her heart and lungs, said Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where she was admitted on September 22.

In a series of tweets, Apollo said "She is on extracorporeal membrane heart assist device and is being treated by a team of expert doctors and critical care specialists."

Extracorporeal life support is provided to a patient in need of cardiac and respiratory support.

The hospital also said that a UK consultant who had flown down earlier to supervise the 68-year-old's treatment has been consulted about the line of care being provided to her now.

Apollo Hospital also asked the public to pray for the politician's urgent recovery.