Jayalalithaa suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to Apollo's ICU

Last updated on: December 04, 2016 23:06 IST

The Tamil chief minister suffered a heart attack on Sunday evening.

The health of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 22 and was showing signs of recovery, has suddenly deteriorated.

'The honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals, suffered a cardiac arrest this evening. She is being treated and monitored by a team of experts, including cardiologists, pulmonologist and critical care specialists,' Chief Operating Officer and head of transformation of Apollo Hospital Dr Subbaiah Viswanathan said in a statement.

Following the news, state ministers and government officials rushed to the hospital, various Tamil television channels reported.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the acting Tamil Nadu governor, has flown to Chennai by a special flight from Mumbai.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Rao about Jayalalithaa's condition on Sunday night. During the 10-minute telephone conversation, Rao briefed Singh about the chief minister's condition and conveyed that doctors attending to her are taking all necessary steps.

Rao, who was in Mumbai to attend a Navy Day event, told the home minister that he was rushing to Chennai to personally monitor the situation in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, home ministry officials are in constant touch with Tamil Nadu government officials and assessing the situation.

The central government will provide all assistance to the Tamil Nadu government if any help is required, sources said.

Nine companies of the Rapid Action Force have been put on standby to be immediately airlifted from various places in the country to Tamil Nadu, if needed, senior officials said. Each RAF company consists of around 100 personnel.

Last week Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr C Pratap Reddy announced that Jayalalithaa was doing well and speaks using a valve attached to the tracheostomy tube as she continues to get treatment.

Whole body physiotherapy was being done, Dr Reddy had said, adding that she was normally recuperating after being in bed for several weeks and would herself decide when to go home.

Jayalalithaa was hospitalised on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.

The hospital, which had been issuing bulletins on her health status, later said she was being treated for infection with respiratory support, among others.

Earlier on Sunday, AIADMK spokesperson C Ponnaiyan told reporters that a three-member expert team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, had said she had completely recovered.

"The AIIMS doctors visited the hospital yesterday and after examining her health, they shared the good news with us that Amma (as Jayalalithaa is fondly called by AIADMK cadres, meaning mother) has completely recovered," he had said.

The chief minister, Ponnaiyan said was doing physical exercises, undergoing physiotherapy, and was having food on her own besides advising officers on issues related to government and party activities.

In May the 67-year-old Jayalalithaa led the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to a resounding victory in the state assembly elections,