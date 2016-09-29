India hits back, carries out surgical strikes across LoC in PoK

Last updated on: September 29, 2016 13:06 IST

India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in the wee hours of Thursday across the Line of Control and inflicted significant casualties and heavy damages.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army to target terrorists was made by the Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Ranveer Singh at a hurriedly called news conference during which external affairs ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup was also present.

Gen Singh said India shared with Pakistani army details of the surgical strikes which followed “very specific information” that terrorists were positioning themselves in the launch pads along the LoC.

Details of duration of the surgical strikes or when it was conducted or the place was not immediately given.

“The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes last night on terror launch pads across the Line of Control,” Singh said, adding India was ready for any kind of contingency.

Gen Singh said heavy damages were caused to the terror camps and there were significant casualties, adding that as of now there was no plan for further operation.

Sources said that at least two terror camps were struck during the surgical strikes.

“We can’t allow terrorists to operate across the LoC. There has been a surge in infiltration,” Gen Singh said.

Gen Singh said the operation to neutralise terrorists has since ceased and “we don’t have any plans for any further operation as of now” but added the armed forces will not allow terrorists to carry out any attacks in Jammu and Kashmir or any major Indian cities.

He said the strikes were launched after getting “very specific and credible” intelligence input that the infiltrators were being pushed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and in some major Indian cities.

The strikes the army spoke of are the first major military action taken by India at the Line of Control after terrorists from Pakistan crossed into an army camp in Uri in Kashmir earlier this month and killed 18 soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that the attack will not go unpunished.

The government had in recent weeks indicated that its campaign against Pakistan will largely be centred around diplomatically isolating it. In line with that strategy, the prime minister said he would not travel in November to Pakistan to attend the regional SAARC summit.

Shortly after the strikes, Pakistani newspaper The Dawn, citing the Inter Services Public Relations, said that two of their army men had been killed when Indian army troops indugled in crossborder firing in Bhimber, Hotspring, Kel, and Lipa sectors.

-- With inputs from Agencies