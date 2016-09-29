How India reacted to army's Uri response

Last updated on: September 29, 2016 15:25 IST

India carried out ‘surgical strikes’ on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army came 11 days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir which claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers.

This is how the political leaders and twitterati reacted to the news.

IMAGE: The Indian army took action 11 days after the terror strike in Uri. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The entire country is with the Indian Army.

-- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Indian Army has inflicted heavy damage on terrorists, without any casualty, reaffirms Army's valour and commitment to nation's security. I salute the valour of Indian Army for giving befitting reply to those attacking innocent Indians & ensuring zero tolerance on terror.

-- Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah

PM Modi said that befitting measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the country. At least now Pakistan will stop terrorism against India.

-- Union minister Venkaiah Naidu



Bhakts 2 saal se bhare baithe the... aaj jaakar unki aatma ko 'thodi' shaanti mili hogi. #ModiPunishesPak #IndiaStrikesBack

-- BJP leader and MP Paresh Rawal

We support such strikes and want Indian Army to conduct surgical strikes in Balochistan as well.

-- Baloch liberation movement leader Mazdak Dilshad Baloch.

If you are crossing the border, it means you are declaring a war. The government should make J&K a bridge of peace and friendship but unfortunately we took the other way.

-- National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal

A time comes in the life of a country when offence becomes the right defence. Precious brave lives of our soldiers ought never go in vain.

-- Pondicherry Governer Kiran Bedi

Looks like someone justified his chest size today. This is India. You don't mess with us. Ever. #surgicalstrike.

-- Author Chetan Bhagat



Thank you #IndianArmy for your action, on the terror camps, to protect peace in the region! This was a long time coming. @adgpi Jai Hind.

-- Aaditya Thackeray

PM Modiji has walked the talk. Punishing the perpetrators of terror from across has begun.

-- BJP leader Ram Madhav

Determined action by our forces in First ever #SurgicalStrike against Lanch Pads in Pakistan is a way #IndiaGivesItBack #ModiPunishesPak

-- BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi

This decisive action amply demonstrates PM Modi's iron will & commitment to safeguard India.

-- Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Pakistan finally gets the message how it is to face a tough PM. Days after Uri, terrorists in Pakistan killed by Army. #ModiPunishesPak.

-- BJP MP Maheish Girri

There couldn't be any better tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh than these strikes by #IndianArmy at LoC on his b'day. #ModiPunishesPak.

-- Union minister of steel Chaudhary Birender Singh

PM #ModiPunishesPak as #IndianArmy conducts major #SurgicalStrikes inside Paki terror camps. Pak shud know they r dealing wid a different PM.

-- BJP leader Satish Upadhyay

Pak was behaving like a terrorist state; befitting reply was needed.These strikes boosted morale of our army.

-- J&K Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh

Really proud of #IndianArmy for conducting surgical strikes across LOC to neutralise terrorists. Really bold step taken by @PMOIndia.

Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar