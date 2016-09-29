When and how India carried out surgical strikes

Last updated on: September 29, 2016 15:30 IST

The Indian Army on early Thursday morning conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control, confirmed Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Director General of Military Operations.



Here is what we know about the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army along the Line of Control as per what army sources have revealed:

1. Seven terror launch pads destroyed by the army across LoC

2. Indian Army Special Forces were para-dropped

3. The surgical strikes were carried out between 12:30 am to 4:30 am

4. Location was 500 metres to two kilometres across the LoC

5. The surgical strikes were conducted on Pakistani terror camps belonging to multiple terror groups

6. There were no Indian casualties

7. According to government sources, 38 terrorists were killed and 2 Pakistani army men were also slain

8. The government has called for an all-party meeting at 4 pm this evening

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and nine others were injured in the exchange of fire between the two forces. Pakistan media also quoted the Pakistan Air Force as saying that the Indian Army had not conducted a surgical strike, and that it was ready for any eventuality.

The Inter-Services Public Relations division of the Pakistan armed forces said, “Pakistan has made it clear that if there is a surgical strike on Pakistani soil, the same will be strongly responded.”

It confirmed that there was an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian troops in Bhimber, Hotspring, Kel and Lipa Sectors on the Pakistan side of the LoC.

A surgical strike is a military attack which results in, or is intended to result in, or is claimed to have resulted in only damage to the intended legitimate military target, and no or minimal collateral damage to surrounding structures, vehicles, buildings, or the general public infrastructure and utilities.