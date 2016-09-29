Don't mistake our intent for peace as weakness: Sharif

September 29, 2016 13:28 IST

Strongly condemning “unprovoked and naked aggression” by India along the Line of Control, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Sharif also warned that Pakistan’s intent for peaceful neighbourhood should not be mistaken as its weakness, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan can thwart any “evil design” to undermine its sovereignty.

He strongly condemned the “unprovoked and naked aggression of Indian forces along the Line of Control”.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military said two of its soldiers were killed in ceasefire violation by India along the LoC on Thursday.

Sharif paid rich tributes to jawans who have been killed in the firing.

In New Delhi, India said it has conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in the wee hours of Thursday across the LoC and inflicted significant casualties and heavy damages.

DGMO Lt Gen Ranveer Singh said India shared with Pakistan army details of the surgical strikes which followed “very specific information” that terrorists were positioning themselves in the launch pads along the LoC.

Details of duration of the surgical strikes or when it was conducted or the place was not immediately given.

Pakistani troops had on Wednesday targeted Indian positions with small firearms along the Line of Control in Poonch district.