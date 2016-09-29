rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Don't mistake our intent for peace as weakness: Sharif

Don't mistake our intent for peace as weakness: Sharif

September 29, 2016 13:28 IST

Strongly condemning “unprovoked and naked aggression” by India along the Line of Control, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Sharif also warned that Pakistan’s intent for peaceful neighbourhood should not be mistaken as its weakness, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan can thwart any “evil design” to undermine its sovereignty.

He strongly condemned the “unprovoked and naked aggression of Indian forces along the Line of Control”.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military said two of its soldiers were killed in ceasefire violation by India along the LoC on Thursday.

Sharif paid rich tributes to jawans who have been killed in the firing.

In New Delhi, India said it has conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads in the wee hours of Thursday across the LoC and inflicted significant casualties and heavy damages.

DGMO Lt Gen Ranveer Singh said India shared with Pakistan army details of the surgical strikes which followed “very specific information” that terrorists were positioning themselves in the launch pads along the LoC.

Details of duration of the surgical strikes or when it was conducted or the place was not immediately given.

Pakistani troops had on Wednesday targeted Indian positions with small firearms along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Line of Control, Nawaz Sharif, Radio Pakistan, DGMO, India
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly