Can you beat the 10 second quiz challenge? Game on!

December 28, 2016 10:47 IST

Hey news junkies! Confident you can do better than your friends at Rediff.com's utlimate yearend news quiz? 

Here's your chance to show off.

The rules are simple:

* Answer the questions as quickly as you can.

* Wait for the questions to load. Your timer starts after the options load.

* Maximum time allotted for each question is 10 seconds.

* The sooner you answer the more points you score.

Your score will be displayed at the end of the quiz. Share with your friends and challenge them to do better.

Press START to get going:

