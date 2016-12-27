When our newsmakers became movie stars

December 27, 2016 08:41 IST

As 2016 winds down and we start to look forward to the coming year, some personalities and events struck the right chord whilst others triggered debates, controversies and set rumour mills churning.

We imagine this year's newsmakers as movies... Take a look...

SURGICAL STRIKES

Before 2016, the term surgical strike wasn't known by all, but after September 29, things changed and how!

Ask anyone, child or aged, they all know what it's all about! Kudos to the Indian Army!

DEMONETISATION

When the Pradhan Sevak shocked India by outlawing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, this is what all of us felt had happened to our money.

VIJAY MALLYA

The former king of good times was accused of defaulting on loans worth Rs 94 billion. So what did he do? Run away to his swanky mansion in the UK!

NARENDRA MODI

He may not have saved Kirti Sanon from the bad guys, but NaMo 'saved' Bharat Varsh time and again -- from corruption through demonetisation, from terrorism through surgical strikes.

What can we say? NaMo is our hero!

KANHAIYA KUMAR

At JNU, he demanded azaadi after being released from Tihar.

Is it us or does the ex-president of JNU's students union remind us of another angry young man?

JAYALALITHAA

She may have been Jayalalithaa to us, but to millions of her supporters and followers, she was their beloved Amma.

DONALD TRUMP

Do we need to say more?

The Donald is the most polarising figure in the world today.

We await January 20 and thereafter with trepidation.

P V SINDHU, SAKSHI MALIK, DIPA KARMAKAR

Three young women made India proud at the Olympics.

If it weren't for them, the second most populous nation on the planet would have returned from Rio shamefaced.

BREXIT

The Brits decided to leave the European Union, and the world changed its way of looking at the EU.

All imaging: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Kindly note this is a satirical feature and must be taken with a sense of humour!