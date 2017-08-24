Ahead of verdict, Dera chief asks followers to keep calm

August 24, 2017 16:22 IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Thursday said he will appear in person before the court that is slated to pronounce verdict in the sexual exploitation case against him on Friday and appealed to his followers to maintain peace.

The Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula has asked Gurmeet Ram Rahim to remain present in person on Friday when the verdict in the case will be pronounced.

"I have always respected the law. Even though I am having a backache, still abiding by law, I will go to court. I have full faith in God. Everyone should maintain peace," the sect chief tweeted.

More than 15,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana, a Union home ministry official said.

As many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the two states to assist the police forces in maintaining law and order, he said.

One paramilitary company comprises over 100 personnel.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The Dera chief has denied these charges.

Both Haryana and Punjab are on high alert to deal with any law and order issue that may arise.

Security forces on Thursday conducted flag marches in sensitive districts in the two states, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed and educational institutions shut for the next two days. Bus services on many routes has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

The central government has assured all possible help to the two state governments to deal with any situation as a large number of followers of the Dera chief have started arriving in Panchkula, Chandigarh and nearby areas, another the official, privy to the development, said.

"We are in constant touch with the governments of Punjab and Haryana. We have given them adequate forces," the official, who did not want to be identified, said.

He said flag marches have been carried out by security forces in Panchkula, Sirsa, Hissar and some other places while several hospitals are also put on alert as a precautionary measure.

The police forces are keeping a close watch on social media, particularly WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter, and have asked people not to spread rumours, the official said.

Ahead of the verdict, a large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers from various parts of Punjab and Haryana have flocked Panchkula. They could be seen along many roads and also in various public parks.

The Dera followers have also been arriving in great numbers at the sect headquarters at Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh.