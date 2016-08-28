Haryana minister donates Rs 50 lakh to Dera chief for 'sports'

August 28, 2016 21:29 IST

Haryana Health and Sports Minister Anil Vij drew flak from the Opposition after he donated Rs 50 lakh from his discretionary fund to a religious sect in the state for promoting rural games.

Reacting to the announcement of Rs 50 lakh donation to Dera Sacha Sauda by Vij on Saturday, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said, “I haven’t seen all angles of this story. All political parties are on the side of money being donated to encourage sports. Anil Vij has to consider his decision about attachment to people.

“He is in a responsible political and constitutional position. He has to take a decision about this behaviour. If he doesn’t take any decision then people of Haryana will have to act.”

The donation was announced by Vij at Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa district on Saturday after he witnessed a sporting event.

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was also present.

“It is a very good thing. Along with religion, education and games are there, that means they are trying to prepare a complete human being,” Vij said.

“He is encouraging the games. Since the schools are also encouraging games here, I would like to donate Rs 50 lakh from my discretionary fund,” he said in Sirsa on Saturday night.

Notably, all the games played inside the academy are created by Gurmeet Ram Rahim himself and are not played at national or international level.

Vij had led a Haryana delegation to Rio Olympics recently.

Ahead of assembly polls in Haryana, the Dera had extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

After a match in Sirsa on Saturday, Vij said the tournament is a great mixture of different games. He said this ‘combo’ fits the present trend.

Vij said, “Dera Sacha Sauda is already promoting sports for a long time and now BJP government will promote all sports related activities by making 20 Olympic Nurseries. In each Haryana district about 400 Nurseries (subsidiaries) will be set up,” he said.

“These Nurseries will provide many athletes for next Olympics,” he added.