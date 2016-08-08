'Hindus will vote against Modi for his statement against gau rakshaks'

Last updated on: August 08, 2016 13:57 IST

'Modi is now infected by the fever of secularism.'

'If PM has some concrete information against gau rakshaks, then he must disclose it, otherwise we will take legal action against him.'

IMAGE: Members of a cow vigilante group unload cows at a rescue shelter from a truck that they had chased down in Rajasthan. Photograph: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the cow brigade, saying the business of cow vigilantism has made him very angry.

Modi told a town hall-like address on Saturday, August 6, to mark the second anniversary of his government's MyGov initiative: 'I feel infuriated at some people who have opened shops in the name of cow protection. I have seen that some people who commit anti-social activities through the night, don the mantle of cow protectors by the day. I urge state governments to prepare a dossier of such self-proclaimed volunteers and big cow protectors.'

'It will be found that 70 to 80 per cent are such people who commit such bad deeds which society does not accept. To hide their bad activities, they don the mantle of cow protectors,' Modi said.

While some praised the PM for finally breaking his silence against the cow vigilantes, another bloc is miffed with him.

Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf spoke to Pandit Ajay Gautam, chief of the Hum Hindu organisation that campaigns for the cause of gau raksha and who was until now a very vocal supporter of Modi but is now deeply upset with the prime minister's remarks.

You have come out strongly against Prime Minister Modi for his comments on the cow brigade.

Prime Minister Modi has only appeased and polarised. Prime Minister Modi has hurt Hindu sentiments.

He made his statement from Telangana where over 3,100 illegal slaughter houses are operational. The statement made by Modi, 'If you have to shoot, shoot me, but not my Dalit brothers', was done only to attract Dalit voters in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement is just like when L K Advani went to Pakistan in 2005 and called Mohammed Ali Jinnah secular. Atal Bihari Vajpayee too did the same thing by taking the bus to Lahore.

In the same way, Modi is now infected by the fever of secularism.

What must have been the reason for Modi's statement, in your opinion?

'In a population of 100 crore people if there is one incident like Una will you blame all gau rakshaks?'

There was no reason for Prime Minister Modi to speak against gau rakshaks. This statement against gau rakshak is a self goal by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Modi made the same mistake during the Bihar elections.

He made the DNA statement during the Bihar elections and that went against the BJP.

In the same way, his statement on gau rakshaks will backfire on Modi. Hindus will not vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Hindus will vote against Narendra Modi for his statement against gau rakshaks.

Four gau rakshaks were killed in Haryana. Gau rakshak Prashant Poojary was killed in Karnataka. The BJP will suffer due to Modi's statement in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in the forthcoming elections. You wait and watch.

IMAGE: Pandit Ajay Gautam, chief of the Hum Hindu organisation, which campaigns for cow vigilantism. Photograph: Kind courtesy Humhindu.com

Don't you think gau rakshaks are creating law and order problems?

Maintaining law and order is the duty of the police. To ban plastic is the duty of the government and not gau rakshaks.

Gau rakshaks only voluntarily inform the police about the illegal movement of cattle. They help the police voluntarily and do not take the law into their own hands.

Every profession has a few black sheep. If one or two such incidents have taken place, like in Una, how can you accuse other gau rakshaks of doing illegal work?

If Prime Minister Modi has some concrete information against gau rakshaks, then he must disclose it, otherwise, we will take legal action against him.

But in Una, Dalits were beaten up by gau rakshaks.

In a population of 100 crore (1 billion) people if there is one incident like Una, will you blame all gau rakshaks or what?

If there is one parliamentarian who is charged with some crime, does it mean that all parliamentarians are criminals?

Don't you think tensions have risen in society due to the presence of gau rakshaks?

What kind of problem? Only three incidents have taken place.

If there is an accident due to the railways, does it mean you will shut down the railways? If one film producer gets caught for raping a girl, does it mean you will say 80 per cent of film producers are rapists?

Black sheep are there in every section of society, but you cannot take the black sheep as a representation of the larger section of society.

The PM must have some proof of gau rakshaks creating a law and order issue.

We will send a notice to the prime minister on this issue. How did he arrive at the figure that 80 per cent of gau rakshaks are not genuine?

When the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) can send a (legal) notice to Rahul Gandhi, why can't we send a (legal) notice to the prime minister?

But you have always been a supporter of Prime Minister Modi.

I was, but you have to know that Modi won due to Hindu votes and now he is passing remarks against Hindu sentiments.

