You will pay for it in the next polls: VHP on PM's take on gau rakshaks

Last updated on: August 08, 2016 10:05 IST

In an apparent backlash to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that cow vigilantes were trying to create tension in the society and that they should be exposed and punished, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that the prime minister will have to pay a price in the 2019 national election.

The Indian Express on Monday quoted Sunil Parashar, VHP's vice president in Uttar Pradesh, sas saying that Modi had "hurt" gau rakshaks and that "he will have to pay for it in the next Lok Sabha polls."

The newspaper also carried a statement reportedly issued by the Gujarat unit of the VHP which said: "You (Modi) said that 80% gau rakshaks are fake, then why did you not initiate any legal action against them and proved them goons during your tenure as the Gujarat chief minister for more than 10 years?"

"You advised gau rakshaks to tell people to stop throwing plastic so that cows do not consume it. But this is the government's responsibility. Did you make any attempts to ban plastic bags to save the cows?," said the VHP statement, adding, "Modiji, seek apology from holy cow mother. This is too much."

Modi, while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a host of development projects Gajwel, Telangana, accused the cow vigilantes of trying to create tension in the society and said they should be exposed and punished.

"I want to tell everybody beware of these fake cow protectors. These handful of vigilantes have nothing to do with cow protection, but want to create 'tandav' (tension) in the society," Modi said.

"In the name of cow protection, these fake cow protectors are trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation. I want the real cow protectors to expose them (fake ones) and the state governments should take stringent action against them," he added.

"Protecting our country's unity and integrity is our primary responsibility. To fulfil it all countrymen should protect and serve cows (gau raksha and gau seva karein). Such service enhances national wealth.... it does not create problem for the nation".

"But fake (cow protectors) destroy society and country. We need to beware of these people. There is a need to punish these people. Then alone can we take the nation to great heights," the prime minister said.

Modi's comments come at a time when his government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are facing flak over incidents of violence against Dalits and Muslims by cow vigilantes in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting, at Gajwel, Medak district, Telangana on August 7. Photograph: Press Information Bureau