What was Nimrat doing in Meghalaya?

June 06, 2018 12:01 IST

Stars go for the loveliest holidays.

Ahana Kumra just served us a Turkish treat

Shilpa Shetty and her family had a fun holiday in the Maldives.

Bhagyashree went to Greece with her girl gang.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee went to Dubai.

Raai Laxmi had an awesome American holiday.

Kavita Kaushik had a Rajasthan holiday.

Shibani Dandekar went to Spain.

Kanika Kapoor took a vacation in the Maldives.

Priyanka Chopra had a lovely holiday in Prague.

Aamir Khan went on a family trip to Italy.

Sidharth Malhotra explored New Zealand.

Alia Bhatt holidayed with her family in the Maldives.

On World Environment Day, Nimrat Kaur posted some most beautiful pictures from a holiday in Meghalaya.

The actress traveled to Shillong, and also visited the Umiam lake, Laitlum and Syntung.

Nimrat in the 'abode of the clouds' -- as Meghalaya is known in Sanskrit -- makes for beautiful viewing: