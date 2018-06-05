Bollywood's Life Lessons

Last updated on: June 05, 2018 11:32 IST

Sukanya Verma tells you 10 things Bollywood can teach you.

'Gyaan baatna chahiye re,' exclaims Circuit in Lage Raho Munnabhai.

It's a motto Bollywood lives by wholeheartedly.

There's a wolf-whistle worthy dialogue for every situation, emotion and ideology.

Here are 10 quick life lessons imparted by our movies to brighten your day.

'Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi' (Anand)

Sometimes it takes a dying man to appreciate the gift of life.

Anand's live-not-exist funda makes total sense around today's technology slave generation.

'Sher ko saanp ya bicchoo nahi kaata karte, door hi door se rengte hue nikal jaate hain' (Saudagar)

Especially if that sher happens to be Raaj Kumar.

'Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho' (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Words of wisdom from Katrina Kaif.

Go on, seize the day, spend all your savings on that long dreamt Spanish holiday.

'Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai, aur pyaar, pyaar bhi ek hi baar hota hai' (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Certainly not something Kabir Bedi would say.

'Is duniya mein do tarah ka keeda hota hai. Ek woh jo kachre se uthta hai aur doosra woh joh paap ki gandgi se uthta hai. Kachre waala keeda insaan ko beemar kar deta hai magar paap ki gandgi ka keeda saare samaaj ko beemar kar deta hai' (Hum)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Big B style.

'Do dost ek pyale mein chai peeyenge. Isse dosti badhti hai' (Andaz Apna Apna)

Look at Amar Prem, 24 years and still going strong.

'Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai. Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment' (The Dirty Picture)

Buying into this theory has made Rohit Shetty a very rich man.

'Life is a race. If you don't run fast. You will be like a broken undaa' (3 Idiots)

You better believe ANYTHING Aamir Khan says. The man and his marketing sense NEVER go wrong.

'Kaaton ko murjhane ka khauf nahin hota... (Mughal-E-Azam)

Madhubala's ability to see a silver lining even in the most hopeless situation gives us hope.

'Jo dar gaya... samjho mar gaya (Sholay)

Who better than the menacing Gabbar Singh to tell us how to be brave in his own twisted manner?