June 13, 2018 14:55 IST

Like the lady's look?

Yami Gautam is currently working on Uri -- based on the Indian Army's September 28-29 surgical strikes.

Directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, Uri is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami -- who plays an intelligence officer -- has sported a new look for the film and her fans love it.

'Kisses back to all you people out there who sent me so much love for my new look,' Yami noted on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal plays the leader of the special forces team that struck terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to avenge the terror strike on the army camp in Uri, in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

Vicky underwent training for a month to prepare for the role -- presumably, he plays Major Rohit Suri of the 4 Para (Special Forces) who was awarded the Kirti Chakra for leading the commado operation.

Interestingly, Major Suri was inspired to become a soldier after he watched Govind Nihalani's war film Vijeta endessly on loop till the video wore out.

Uri is being currently shot in Serbia in the Balkans.

Surily Singh -- Yami's sister -- has accompanied her on the shoot.

Uri will release in September, on the second anniversary of the surgical strikes.

Yami will also be seen in Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

Everyone loves Yami's new look. Do you?