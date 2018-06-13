rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Looking at Disha Patani's SUPER HOT life!

Looking at Disha Patani's SUPER HOT life!

June 13, 2018 08:55 IST

Happy birthday, Disha!

The Baaghi 2 star knows how to carry herself, and wear outfits that look best on her.

Okay, we reveal her simple secret here.

As Disha Patani celebrates her birthday, a sneak peek into her super hot life!

 

Disha soaks in the summer sun.

 

Gorgeous in black swimwear.

 

Who's cuter?

 

Looking good is all in a day's work for Disha.

 

Showing off those fab abs.

 

Going gold, Manish Malhotra style.

 

Disha puts on traditional jewellery.

 

Making vacations look good!

 

Sun-kissed!

 

Disha works hard to look as fit as she does.

 

Ready to take on the world!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Baaghi, Instagram
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use