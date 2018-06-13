Looking at Disha Patani's SUPER HOT life!

June 13, 2018 08:55 IST

Happy birthday, Disha!

The Baaghi 2 star knows how to carry herself, and wear outfits that look best on her.

Okay, we reveal her simple secret here.

As Disha Patani celebrates her birthday, a sneak peek into her super hot life!

Disha soaks in the summer sun.

Gorgeous in black swimwear.

Who's cuter?

Looking good is all in a day's work for Disha.

Showing off those fab abs.

Going gold, Manish Malhotra style.

Disha puts on traditional jewellery.

Making vacations look good!

Sun-kissed!

Disha works hard to look as fit as she does.

Ready to take on the world!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram