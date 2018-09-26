Malaika's HOTTEST item number? VOTE!

September 26, 2018 10:46 IST

Malaika rocks in Pataakha's item song, Hello Hello!

Malaika Arora is arguably the best and the most consistent item girl Bollywood has ever seen.

Unlike her counterparts, her popularity only grows with each hit song.

Now, she mesmerises us all over again with Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha.

Here's looking at her best item numbers so far. Vote for your favourite at the end!

Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Dolly Ki Doli

Malaika dances at the wedding reception of Rajkummar Rao's Sonu and Sonam Kapoor's Dolly.

The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and has sung by Mamta Sharma, who has sung almost all the item songs picturised on Malaika in recent times.

Pandey Ji, Dabangg 2

After Munni Badnam's success in Dabangg, Malaika dances to Pandeyji in the film's sequel.

Anarkali Disco Chali, Housefull 2

Choreographed by Farah Khan, Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2 became popular almost immediately.

She was seen dancing with Arjun Rampal, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar.

Does her look remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look in Kajra Re?

Munni Badnaam Hui, Dabangg

One of the highlights of Dabangg, Malaika brought the house down with Munni Badnam Hui along with Salman Khan.

She suffered an injury while shooting the song, but it was probably worth all the effort in the end.

Hoth Rasiley, Welcome

One of the few Bollywood girls who can carry off the skimpiest outfits effortlessly, Malaika was a sight for sore eyes in Welcome's Hoth Rasiley as she danced along with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

Kaal Dhamaal, Kaal

After her huge hit number Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika reunited with him for a dreamy song in Soham's Kaal.

Maahi Ve, Kaante

Pole dancing was never so classy!

Malaika brought her signature zing to Richa Sharma's silky voice in the song Maahi Ve from Sanjay Gupta's Kaante.

Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Se..

And here's how it all started!

Malaika burst on the screen as a gypsy woman dancing atop a moving train with Dil Se..'s leading man Shah Rukh Khan.

A young journalist revelling in the first rush of love, SRK's Amar Varma sings praise of his lady love as Malaika matches his steps, urging onlookers to go 'Chaiyya chaiyya'.

Your favourite Malaika song? VOTE!