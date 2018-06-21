Must-read! Malaika's favourite yoga asanas

June 21, 2018 11:32 IST

Malaika shares her favourite, easy-to-do asanas and their benefits for a fitter and healthier lifestyle.

Photographs: Courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

Yoga essentially defines the balance of the spirit and the mind.

It is a state where our body and breathing moves together in a beautiful dance.

As yoga enthusiasts across countries gear up to celebrate International Yoga Day, fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora decodes her mantra.

One of the biggest style icons of Bollywood, Malaika told ANI her favourite, easy-to-do asanas and their benefits for a fitter and healthier lifestyle.

Lotus position (Padmasana)

Padmasana or lotus position is a cross-legged yoga posture which helps deepen meditation by calming the mind and alleviating various physical ailments.

A regular practice of this posture aids in overall blossoming of the practitioner, just like a lotus; and hence the name Padmasana.

'Padmasana is my favourite yoga asana.

'It requires the focus of mind and concentration power.

'This asana signifies balance between the mind, body and soul by nurturing your whole self.

'It stimulates the flow of energy in body and when practised frequently it will build your ability to concentrate in other situations off the mat,' said Malaika.

Sun salutation (Surya Namakar)

This yoga practice is for the appreciation, paying of honour and reverence to the source of all forms of life, the sun.

It is commonly practiced to energise the body and ease out stiffness.

'Surya Namaskar is a full body workout as it massages, detoxifies, and stimulates almost every organ of the human body.

It improves your blood circulation that aids in bringing back the glow on your face; hence ensuring both physical and mental well-being.

'It is an incredible link between the warming-up poses and the intense yoga asanas.

'For me, Surya Namskar is my complete workout package,' concluded the 44-year-old.