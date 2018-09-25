rediff.com

Fit and fabulous! See Malaika's workout secrets

Last updated on: September 25, 2018 09:29 IST

Be warned! The model-actor's workout regime is not so easy!

Ever wondered how Malaika Arora looks so fit and fine?

The VJ-turned model will turn 45 in a month but looks not a day older than  30!

If you have been following the model on social media, you'd realise the hard work and sweat that goes into making her a fitness inspiration for all.

Malaika's fitness journey

Malaika is a huge fan of Pilates, a form of fitness that involves stretching and strengthening muscles with tactile movements using equipment/s.
'The Bodhi Pilates system brings the precision and movement principles of Pilates to suspension training with the Bodhi Suspension System,' she wrote about her workout.
'You know my love for aerial and everything suspended -- these suspended pull ups are a killer,' the model-actor shared.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

Malaika's fitness journey

'Staying fit makes me feel happy, motivated, energetic and all things positive'
'I like to push and challenge myself, just to be a better version of me.' 
'Doing this requires a lot of strength and concentration,' she writes on Instagram.

Malaika's fitness journey

On International Yoga Day, she posted this picture of her striking a pose and wrote: 'Conscious breathing. Controlled movements. Remain present.'

Malaika's fitness journey

While exercising, the importance of breathing cannot be ignored.
Her advice: 'Inhale. Exhale. And immerse yourself in a world of well-being.'

Malaika's fitness journey

The best form of motivation is self! And Malaika knows how to inspire herself with these jaw-dropping gym selfies.

Malaika's fitness journey

Why workout together when you can bring your friends along?

Malaika's fitness journey

Have you tried to do a headstand on a beach?

Malaika's fitness journey

You have to push yourself harder. Every day. 

Malaika's fitness journey

Perhaps, if you have a fun-loving trainer like Namrata Purohit you may want to hit the gym more often.

Tags: Malaika Arora, Bodhi Suspension System, Namrata Purohit, Bodhi Pilates, Instagram
 

