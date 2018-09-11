Does Malaika have the perfect BLUE eyes?

September 11, 2018 13:40 IST

Celebs in tinsel town have found their latest obsession!

Smoky eyes are passe.

It's time to shine bright in blue.

Well, that's what the pretty ladies in B-town are currently swearing by.

From pop-up to frozen blue, Namrata Thakker takes a look at all the women, who have aced their blue eye make-up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

You can keep your eye-makeup simple like Malaika Arora does and you'll still stand out in the crowd.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

We love how Bhumi Pednekar has kept her make-up subtle except for those metallic blue eyes.

A pop of colour does go a long way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut shows us how matching outfit and eye make-up can work wonders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

If you aren't sure about going all blue, try using a two-tone eyeliner like Shraddha Kapoor.

The black-and-blue combination never fails.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris India/Twitter

Put on some glitter, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saniya Shadadpuri/Instagram

Too glam to give a damn.

That's Esha Gupta giving us all eye-makeup goals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Don't want to be loud? Then take a cue from Yami Gautam on how to give yourself frosty blue eyes.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Parineeti Chopra puts on a desi look, as she steps out for a roka ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

Eyes looking fabulous? Check.

Farah Khan Ali seems ready to take on the world.