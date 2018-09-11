Does Malaika have the perfect BLUE eyes?

Celebs in tinsel town have found their latest obsession!
Smoky eyes are passe.
It's time to shine bright in blue.
Well, that's what the pretty ladies in B-town are currently swearing by.
From pop-up to frozen blue, Namrata Thakker takes a look at all the women, who have aced their blue eye make-up.
You can keep your eye-makeup simple like Malaika Arora does and you'll still stand out in the crowd.
We love how Bhumi Pednekar has kept her make-up subtle except for those metallic blue eyes.
A pop of colour does go a long way.
Kangana Ranaut shows us how matching outfit and eye make-up can work wonders.
If you aren't sure about going all blue, try using a two-tone eyeliner like Shraddha Kapoor.
The black-and-blue combination never fails.
Put on some glitter, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on the red carpet at Cannes this year.
Too glam to give a damn.
That's Esha Gupta giving us all eye-makeup goals.
Don't want to be loud? Then take a cue from Yami Gautam on how to give yourself frosty blue eyes.
Parineeti Chopra puts on a desi look, as she steps out for a roka ceremony.
Eyes looking fabulous? Check.
Farah Khan Ali seems ready to take on the world.
