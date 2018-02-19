Fitspiration: How to sweat it out like Malaika

Decoding Malaika Arora Khan's fitness mantra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
One of the biggest style icons of Bollywood, Malaika Arora Khan, who is known for her serious love for fitness, has a body to die for.
Often seen sporting some of the best gym looks, she never fails to give us major fitness goals.
Talking about her regime, the 44-year-old emphasised the importance of being fit, maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle to achieve a long, hearty and healthy life.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram
'I love my fitness routine and I follow it religiously.
'Be it yoga, Pilates or working out at the gym, I enjoy all kinds of fitness activities,' she said.
The actress, on a regular basis, even gives her social media followers some fitness inspiration.
Take a look at some of her workout pics.
Malaika is addicted to Pilates and has plenty of goals lined up each day of the week.
She's got a figure to die for, and the secret is the killer workouts she's been religiously doing.
While most of us look out for excuses to exercise on a Monday, this is how she starts the week by staying fit, strong and focused.
