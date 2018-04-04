Bollywood Lessons: How *not* to behave on a first date

April 04, 2018 10:06 IST

Some valuable lessons from Bollywood.

Now, we have given you some ideas for a perfect date.

We've given you tips on how to dress up for it too.

But it's really important to know what *not* to do on your first date.

To begin with, don't forget about the date!

There's going to be a lot of nervousness and excitement, but keep those emotions in check!

Have a great body? Don't show it off just yet. Let there be some mystery.

Dress up wisely.

Do NOT drink too much.

We all have issues in our lives. That doesn't mean we have to share all of it on your first date.

No angry outbursts, please.

Don't do *all* the talking. Give the other person a chance too.

Keep the flirting for another time.

Let them pick their own menu.

Table manners, please.

All of us love food. Don't let that be the highlight of the date.

You may love to dance but your date may not. Don't force them to dance.

Otherwise, you may just end up seeing moves you don't want to.