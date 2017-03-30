Lessons from Bollywood: How to beat the summer heat!

You're welcome in advance :)
With the way we are heading into the summer season, the heat is only going to get worse.
It's time to prepare ourselves, and we can learn a thing or two from Bollywood!
Carry an umbrella
Stay hyderated
Dress right
Wear those cottons, especially the shorts.
No matter what people say, you can keep the clothing minimal.
Slow down on the rich food
Tuck into those salads instead. Your stomach will thank you.
Take regular showers
Showers will help cool you down.
Don't travel in the afternoon
It is going to be HOT in the afternoons. Stay off the roads, and remain indoors.
Protect your eyes
Make sure to protect your eyes from the sharp UV rays.
Use sunscreen
You don't want a skin burn, do you?
Good ventilation
Switch on the fan. Good ventilation will ensure a cool breeze.
Have ice cream
Got a favourite? Have it!
Keep the animals hydrated too!
Lastly, don't use up all the water on yourself. Make sure to help animals beat the heat too!
