Lessons from Bollywood: How to beat the summer heat!

Last updated on: March 30, 2017 19:49 IST

You're welcome in advance :)

With the way we are heading into the summer season, the heat is only going to get worse.

It's time to prepare ourselves, and we can learn a thing or two from Bollywood!

Carry an umbrella

Protect yourself from the harsh sunlight. Carry an umbrella!

​

Stay hyderated

Make sure to drink plenty of water.

Dress right

Wear those cottons, especially the shorts.

No matter what people say, you can keep the clothing minimal.

Slow down on the rich food

Tuck into those salads instead. Your stomach will thank you.





Take regular showers

Showers will help cool you down.

Don't travel in the afternoon

It is going to be HOT in the afternoons. Stay off the roads, and remain indoors.

Protect your eyes

Make sure to protect your eyes from the sharp UV rays.

Use sunscreen

You don't want a skin burn, do you?

Good ventilation

Switch on the fan. Good ventilation will ensure a cool breeze.

Have ice cream

Got a favourite? Have it!

Keep the animals hydrated too!

Lastly, don't use up all the water on yourself. Make sure to help animals beat the heat too!