Lessons from Bollywood: What to eat this summer

Eat right and keep the heat away!
We told you how to beat the rising heat, and how to style yourself this summer, with notes taken from Bollywood.
What's also important is to eat cooling food.
Bollywood comes to the rescue yet again!
Read. Learn. Follow. Enjoy!
Gola
When the sun is shining bright, a soothing ice gola will come to your rescue. And they come in such amazing flavours too!
Coconut water
Yes, drink healthy!
Watermelons
This fruit contains a lot of water and will keep you hydrated.
Ice cream
Now you have a legit reason to eat ice cream!
Water
Water, of course, is a must, no matter which season.
Salad
Eat light. Salads are the best!
Lots of greens
Yes, go on, have those vegetables too.
Juice
If you want to give water a break, go grab that bottle of juice.
Curd
Curd is a good option for the heat.
And you can experiment it with noodles like SRK!
Sugarcane
Sugarcane -- and its juice -- will help too.
Rooh Afza
Rooh Afza is so cooling and a must for every summer season.
Fresh lime water
Liquids in all forms are refreshing.
Beer
Like we said, in all forms :)))
