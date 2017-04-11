Lessons from Bollywood: What to eat this summer

Last updated on: April 11, 2017 15:56 IST

Eat right and keep the heat away!

We told you how to beat the rising heat, and how to style yourself this summer, with notes taken from Bollywood.

What's also important is to eat cooling food.

Bollywood comes to the rescue yet again!

Read. Learn. Follow. Enjoy!





Gola

IMAGE: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone in Lafangey Parindey.

When the sun is shining bright, a soothing ice gola will come to your rescue. And they come in such amazing flavours too!





Coconut water

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in The Shaukeens.

Yes, drink healthy!





Watermelons

IMAGE: Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in a promotional shoot for Kapoor & Sons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

This fruit contains a lot of water and will keep you hydrated.





Ice cream

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in Aisha.

Now you have a legit reason to eat ice cream!

Water

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha.

Water, of course, is a must, no matter which season.

Salad

IMAGE: Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Eat light. Salads are the best!





Lots of greens

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in Salaam Namaste.

Yes, go on, have those vegetables too.

Juice

IMAGE: Kajol and Rani Mukerji in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

If you want to give water a break, go grab that bottle of juice.





Curd

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One.

Curd is a good option for the heat.

And you can experiment it with noodles like SRK!

Sugarcane

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte.

Sugarcane -- and its juice -- will help too.





Rooh Afza

IMAGE: Viju Khote, Shehzad Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

Rooh Afza is so cooling and a must for every summer season.

Fresh lime water

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda in Atithii In London.

Liquids in all forms are refreshing.

Beer

IMAGE: John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana.

Like we said, in all forms :)))