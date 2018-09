Last updated on: September 24, 2018 13:41 IST

Is this the last family vacation for PeeCee before her shaadi?

Priyanka Chopra zoomed off to Lake Como in Italy to attend Isha Ambani's engagement.

Looking pretty in a summery maxi dress, PeeCee then stepped out with mommy Madhu Chopra and kid bro Sidharth to spend some quality family time.

Fiance Nick Jonas, who attended Isha's engagement, was missing from the family outing.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Facebook