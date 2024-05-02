'Have Rs 20L. How to manage investments'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Surat: Hi Dev, hello. My grandmother has a corpus of around 30 Lakh which she wants to invest in order to get monthly returns. Please suggest where she should invest keeping in mind her risk appetite is low-medium? Thank you!

Assuming your grandmother is above 60, she can consider using SCSS or Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme which currently offers 8.2% per annum. The SCSS interest is paid out quarterly.

For a corpus of Rs 30 lakh in SCSS, she will get about Rs 61,500 per quarter, which translates to Rs 20,000-21,000 in monthly interest income.

SATISH: I want to do SIP in MF for 10 years. Kindly advise which fund would be best?

We don't have information about your risk appetite. But assuming that it is at least moderately aggressive, you can start investing in a combination of large-cap index funds, flexi-cap funds, and mid-cap funds.

Unless you are planning to invest a large amount every month, just limit the number of schemes to 2-3 funds as these give sufficient diversification.

Gulshan: I 58 YEARS OLD AND HAVE 20,00,000/-IN MY SAVING ACCOUNT PLS ADVISE HOW TO MANAGE INVESTMENT AS I DO NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY

From the information provided, it is not clear whether you (at age 58) also need to generate income from this Rs 20 lakh surplus in your savings account. If that is the case, then you need to consider a combination of NSC, RBI Floating Rate Bonds, SCSS (if eligible under certain clauses for people over the age of 55) and debt funds.

If you don't need this money to generate regular income and instead want to invest it for growth, then you can consider staggering your investment into a few schemes from categories like large-cap Index Funds, Flexi-cap Funds and Aggressive Hybrid Funds (or Dynamic Allocation Funds).

Do not invest the entire lump sum in these funds in one go. Stagger slowly. Or if you are looking at both income and growth then you can combine both the approaches suggested above.

Saii: My age is 26 years my investments are 1) pgim mid cap fund 2) canara robeco large cap 3) axis small cap 4) nippon india small 5) icici prudential commodities

You have not provided the investment amount in all these funds. But in general, the fund selection seems to be tilted more towards mid-caps and small-caps. This kind of allocation is suitable only for those who have required risk profile and can identify as aggressive investors.

For large-cap exposure, one can even opt for passive large-cap funds though active funds are still fine for mid-cap and small-cap exposure.

Anonymous: I have invested in in below given MF and my future target is 50 Lakh + in next 10 yrs. My investments are as below: 1. Tata Small Cap Fund Reg-G - Rs. 2000/- monthly 2. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund Reg-G - Rs. 1000/- monthly 3. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund- Rs. 2000- monthly 4. ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth - Rs. 2000- monthly Please suggest if I have selected right MF or I need to add/ switch to other best MF if any. Thank you.

To reach Rs 50 lakh in 10 years, you need to invest about Rs 21,000-23,000 per month assuming 11-12% average portfolio returns. Since no data about existing investments is provided, and given that you are doing a total of Rs 7,000 per month in SIPs, there is first of all a need to increase your monthly investments to the required amount.

You don't need so many schemes to invest Rs 20,000-25,000 per month. Just having a couple of schemes (like large-cap index funds, and flexi-cap funds) would be sufficient.

