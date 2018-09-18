How Priyanka celebrated Nick's birthday

Last updated on: September 18, 2018 14:04 IST

From Texas to Oklahoma, the newly-engaged couple celebrated Nick's birthday all weekend.

Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas turned 26 on September 17 and the duo had a sporty celebration!

Ms Chopra and Nick attended a baseball match on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Sharing an adorable picture from the stadium on her Instagram account, the desi girl wrote, 'Happy birthday baby.'

Nick's elder brother, Joe, later joined the couple in Dallas, Texas.

The 36-year-old actress shared a picture of the trio and captioned it, 'Stay cool.'

Currently, Priyanka and Nick are in Oklahoma enjoying the ranch life (above).

Before jetting off to Texas, Nick celebrated his birthday his family in California too.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram