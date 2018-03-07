What did Shilpa, Ajay Devgn, Aamir do on Monday?

March 07, 2018 09:27 IST

Just what do actors *do* the whole day?

Just how did Bollywood's stars spend their Monday?

No, not all of them were watching the Oscars.

From attending award shows to promoting their films, we sneak in a look at these stars' busy diaries.

We absolutely *love* Shilpa Shetty's sari, and that amazing blouse.

In fact, she always gives us #fashiongoals.

Shilpa, who's on the jury of the television show Super Dancer Chapter 2, is clicked on the sets.

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz went on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2 to promote their film, Raid.

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Director Anurag Basu are also a part of the jury.

***

In another part of town, Vidya Balan attended the Powerbrand Bollywood Film Journalist Awards.

Raveena Tandon arrives with her husband Anil Thadani.

Meher Vij, who was absolutely stunning in Secret Superstar.

Moushumi Chatterjee.

Sachin Khedekar.

Rajkummar Rao.

Have you seen the posters of his latest film?

Kay Kay Menon with wife Nivedita Bhattacharya.

Annu Kapoor with wife Anupama.

Rajkumar Hirani's wife Manjeet launched her book How To Be Human: Life Lessons From Buddy Hirani at the Title Waves bookshop in Bandra.

Aamir Khan, who starred in her husband's blockbuster films 3 Idiots and PK, released the book.

Manjeet with her son Vir.

Raju Hirani with his mom Susheela Hirani.

Urvashi Rautela looked lovely at the music concert of her new film, Hate Story 4 at R City Mall in Ghatkopar, eastern Mumbai.

Ihana Dhillon also stars in the film.

Vivan Bhatena.

Director Vishal Pandya.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar